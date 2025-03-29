Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 28

The Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 will conclude with its pool stage on Saturday, March 29. The top four teams from both pools will qualify for the Super Six race.

Jaipur Pink Clubs end their league matches on a positive note, defeating UP Falcons by 20 points, marking their 14th win of the season from 16 games with a score difference of 182 at 80 points.

Junior Steelers are also among the top four qualified teams from Pool A, alongside Warriorz K.C and Palani Tuskers. The Steelers defeated the Kurukshetra Warriors by 12 points to strengthen their spot in the top three. They are now at 39 points from 15 games at a difference of 37.

With their loss against Jaipur Pink Clubs, UP Falcons stay in the fifth position with 33 points and a score difference of -56. They are now eliminated from the playoff race alongside Vasco Vipers from the Pool A table.

Sonipat Spartans, with their commendable victory against Yuva Mumba by nine points, jump to the top of the table (previously second) with 60 points at a score difference of 45. Chandigarh Chargers in the third position, concluded their league stage by defeating Vasco Vipers by a huge deficit of 25 points, marking their eighth win of the season with 53 points and a difference of 62.

Yuva Mumba are fourth team from Pool B to qualify, with 48 points from 16 games. Kurukshetra Warriors at the bottom of the table, stand eliminated from the Super Six race alongside Yuva Paltan. They have won just three out of the 15 encounters faced at a vast score difference of -163.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 23 Results (Friday, March 28)

Match 89 - Jaipur Pink Clubs (49-29) UP Falcons

Match 90 - Kurukshetra Warriors (34-46) Junior Steelers

Match 91 - Chandigarh Chargers (56-31) Vasco Vipers

Match 92 - Yuva Mumba (40-49) Sonipat Spartans

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 24 Fixtures (Saturday, March 29)

Match 93 - Yuva Paltan vs Kurukshetra Warriors, 10:15 AM

Match 94 - Yuva Yoddhas vs UP Falcons, 11:45 AM

Match 95 - Warriorz K.C vs Junior Steelers, 4:00 PM

Match 96 - Sonipat Spartans vs Palani Tuskers, 5:30 PM

