  • Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Mar 11, 2025 15:36 IST
(Image Credits: Yuva Kabaddi Series PR)
(Image Credits: Yuva Kabaddi Series PR)

The Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025 began on March 6 at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar and will conclude on April 4. 12 teams will compete in the tournament divided across two pools of six teams each.

Pool B consists of Junior Steelers, Jaipur Pink Cubs, Palani Tuskers, UP Falcons, Warrioz K.C., and Vasco Vipers. Meanwhile, Pool B includes Yuva Yoddhas, Sonipat Spartans, Yuva Mumba, Chandigarh Chargers, Yuva Paltan, and Kurukshetra Warriors.

Six Pro Kabaddi League teams have formed a youth team to compete in the first edition of the Yuva All Stars Championship.

The group stage matches will take place from March 6 to 29, with 96 matches scheduled. The next round of the competition will include three head-to-head matches between the top team from Pool A and Pool B, while the 2nd to 4th placed teams from both groups will compete in the Super 6 round. The playoffs stage will be played from April 2 to 4, with four eliminator matches.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: When to watch?

The inaugural edition of the Yuva All Stars Championship will take place from March 6 to April 4. Four matches will take place every day during the group stage, with the matches scheduled to commence at 10:15 am, 11:45 am, 4:00 pm, and 5:30 pm.

The head-to-head and Super 6 round will consist of four matches daily between March 30 and April 1. The first and second eliminator will be played on April 2, while the semi-final and final of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 will take place on April 3 and 4, respectively.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details?

All matches of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 will be live only on Fancode. There will be no telecast of the matches on TV.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
