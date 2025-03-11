The Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025 began on March 6 at the Vandana Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar and will conclude on April 4. 12 teams will compete in the tournament divided across two pools of six teams each.

Pool B consists of Junior Steelers, Jaipur Pink Cubs, Palani Tuskers, UP Falcons, Warrioz K.C., and Vasco Vipers. Meanwhile, Pool B includes Yuva Yoddhas, Sonipat Spartans, Yuva Mumba, Chandigarh Chargers, Yuva Paltan, and Kurukshetra Warriors.

Six Pro Kabaddi League teams have formed a youth team to compete in the first edition of the Yuva All Stars Championship.

The group stage matches will take place from March 6 to 29, with 96 matches scheduled. The next round of the competition will include three head-to-head matches between the top team from Pool A and Pool B, while the 2nd to 4th placed teams from both groups will compete in the Super 6 round. The playoffs stage will be played from April 2 to 4, with four eliminator matches.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: When to watch?

The inaugural edition of the Yuva All Stars Championship will take place from March 6 to April 4. Four matches will take place every day during the group stage, with the matches scheduled to commence at 10:15 am, 11:45 am, 4:00 pm, and 5:30 pm.

The head-to-head and Super 6 round will consist of four matches daily between March 30 and April 1. The first and second eliminator will be played on April 2, while the semi-final and final of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 will take place on April 3 and 4, respectively.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details?

All matches of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 will be live only on Fancode. There will be no telecast of the matches on TV.

