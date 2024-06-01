Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after June 1

Day 13 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Booster Round concluded with thrilling outcomes at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai.

Let’s delve into the details on which teams are standing at which spot in the updated standings after Day 27 of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series.

PRIST University continue to be at the top spot with 10 wins, one loss and two ties, picking up 64 points at a score difference of 99. Nellai Kings moved one spot up to make it to the second rank with eight wins, four losses and two tied games, gathering 61 points with a score difference of 87.

Vels University slid from the second to the third rank with 10 wins, two losses and a tie, accumulating 60 points with a score difference of 139. Karpagam University ascended from the fifth to the fourth rank with 10 wins and four losses, amassing 58 points.

Chennai Sports descended from the fourth to the fifth rank with 10 wins and four losses, pocketing 58 points at a score difference of 74. NA Academy, Durai Singam, Kattakudi Sports, Sivagangai Warriors, and Samy Academy are the other sides that are in the top 10 and are expected to make it to the Summit Round.

Eight teams will take part on the 28th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, aiming to make it to the top half of the table and ultimately to the Summit Round. Notably, the top 10 teams from the Boost Round will advance into the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 27 Results (June 1)

Match 105: Alathankarai Club beat PK Sports (42-29)

Match 106: Karpagam University beat Durai Singam (39-25)

Match 107: Chennai Sports beat Nellai Kings (20-19)

Match 108: Sivagangai Warriors beat Kattakudi Sports (37-28)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 28 Schedule (June 2) (All times in IST)

Match 109: Alathankarai Club vs SRM University, 10:15 AM

Match 110: VELS University vs PRIST University, 11:45 AM

Match 111: Samy Academy vs Jayachitra Club, 6:15 PM

Match 112: Sivagangai Warriors vs NA Academy, 7:45 PM