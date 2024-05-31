Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 31

The 12th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Booster Round came to an end with interesting results at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai.

Let’s shift our focus on which teams are standing at which position in the updated points table after Day 26 of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series.

PRIST University moved one spot up to make it to the pole position with 10 wins, one loss, and two tied encounters, picking up 64 points with a score difference of 99. VELS University slid from the top to the second rank with 10 wins, two losses, and a tie, gathering 60 points with a score difference of 139.

Nellai Kings ascended from the fifth to the third rank with eight wins, three losses, and two tied games, accumulating 60 points with a score difference of 88. Chennai Sports slipped from the third to the fourth rank with nine wins and four losses, amassing 53 points with a score difference of 73.

Karpagam University descended from the fourth to the fifth slot with nine wins and four losses, bagging 52 points. N.A. Academy ascended from the eighth to the sixth spot with eight wins, four losses, and a tie, picking up 48 points.

Durai Singam, Kattakudi Sports, Samy Academy, and SRM University are the other sides in the top 10 to make it to the Summit Round. The bottom six sides - Sivagangai Warriors, Jayachitra Club, AMKC Gobi, Alathankarai Club, KR Sports, and PK Sports are in the danger zone of getting eliminated from the campaign.

Eight teams will lock horns on the 27th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, hoping to make it to the top half of the table and ultimately to the Summit Round. Importantly, the top 10 teams from the Boost Round will storm into the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 26 Results (May 31)

Match 101: PRIST University beat Karpagam University (48-30)

Match 102: KR Sports beat PK Sports (40-34)

Match 103: Nellai Kings beat Samy Academy (41-22)

Match 104: N.A. Academy beat AMKC Gobi (40-25)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 27 Schedule (June 1)

Match 105: PK Sports vs Alathankarai Club, 10:15 AM

Match 106: Karpagam University vs Durai Singam, 11:45 AM

Match 107: Chennai Sports vs Nellai Kings, 6:15 PM

Match 108: Kattakudi Sports vs Sivagangai Warriors, 7:45 PM