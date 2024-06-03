Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after June 2

Day 14 and the final day of the Booster Round in the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Booster Round concluded with the top 10 teams moving to the Summit Round at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai.

Let’s take a look at which teams topped the updated standings after Day 28 of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series and which teams propelled to the Summit Round, starting from Monday, June 3.

PRIST University continued to hold the top spot with 10 wins, one loss, and three tied encounters, picking up 67 points. VELS Univeristy moved one spot up to secure the second rank with 10 wins, two losses, and two tied games, gathering 63 points.

Trending

Nellai Kings slipped from the second to the third rank with eight wins, four losses, and two tied encounters, accumulating 61 points. Karpagam University secured the fourth spot with 10 wins and four losses, amassing 58 points.

Chennai Sports, NA Academy, Durai Singam, Kattakudi Sports, Samy Academy, and Sivagangai Warriors are the other sides that are ranked in the top 10 standings and moved to the Summit Round.

Unfortunately, SRM University, Alathankari Club, Jayachitra Club, AMKC Gobi, KR Sports, and PK Sports have been eliminated from the campaign after settling for the bottom six spots in the tally of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 28 Results (June 2)

Match 109: Alathankarai Club beat SRM University (36-32)

Match 110: Match tied between VELS University and PRIST University (38-38)

Match 111: Samy Academy beat Jayachitra Club (48-45)

Match 112: N.A. Academy beat Sivagangai Warriors (45-22)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Schedule in IST

June 3, Monday

Eliminator 1: Durai Singam vs Sivagangai Warriors, 10:15 AM

Eliminator 2: Kattakudi Sports vs Samy Academy, 11:45 AM

Quarter Final 1: Nellai Kings vs NA Academy, 4:15 PM

Quarter Final 2: Karpagam University vs Chennai Sports, 5:45 PM

June 4, Tuesday

Quarter Final 3: PRIST University vs Winner of E2, 10:00 AM

Quarter-Final 4: VELS University vs Winner of E1, 11:30 AM

June 5, Wednesday

Semi Final 1: 10:00 AM

Semi Final 2: 11:30 AM

June 6, Thursday

Final: 10:00 AM