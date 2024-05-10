Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 10

Day 5 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 came to an end at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai. Let’s shift our focus on which team stands at which position after the conclusion of Day 5.

Karpagam University continued their domination in the standings as they consolidated their standings with five consecutive wins, bagging 28 points with a score difference of 69. They racked up a win over Jayachitra Club by 49-29 in their most recent clash.

VELS University, on the other hand, picked up their fourth win of the season to retain their second rank in the tally with 24 points at a score difference of 73. They stunned the Nellai Kings by 33-30 in a close game on Day 5.

N.A. Academy moved one spot up from fourth to third rank with four wins and a defeat, picking up 22 points with a score difference of 26. They registered a win over KR Sports by 30-27 in their most recent clash on the fifth day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Nellai Kings slipped from third to fourth rank with three wins and two defeats, accumulating 19 points with a score difference of 32. They suffered a defeat over VELS University in a close encounter by a 30-33 margin.

Kattakudi Sports, Alathankarai Club, Jayachitra Club, and KR Sports continue to reel down in the bottom four positions in the standings.

A total of Eight teams will take on each other on the sixth day of the campaign as they aim to make it to the top half of the points table. It’s important to note that the top 10 teams from both Pool A and Pool B combined will move to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 5 Results (May 10)

Match 7: VELS University beat Nellai Kings (33-30)

Match 18: Kattakudi Sports beat Alathankarai Club (35-34)

Match 19: Karpagam University beat Jayachitra Club (49-29)

Match 20: N.A. Academy beat KR Sports (30-27)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 6 Schedule (May 11) (All timings are in IST)

Match 21: Nellai Kings vs Jayachitra Club, 10:15 AM

Match 22: Karpagam University vs Alathankarai Club, 11:45 AM

Match 23: VELS University vs KR Sports, 4:15 PM

Match 24: Kattakudi Sports vs NA Academy, 5:45 PM