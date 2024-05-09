Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 9

Day 4 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 concluded with an exciting outcome. Let’s delve into the details of which team stands at which position after the conclusion of Day 4 (May 9).

Karpagam University continued to stay on top of the standings with four consecutive wins, picking up 22 points with a score difference of 49. They secured a win over Nellai Kings by 26-19 to continue their dominance in the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

VELS University moved one spot up to the second rank with three wins and a defeat, accumulating 19 points with a score difference of 70. They got back to the winning ways over Kattakudi Sports by 48-24.

Nellai Kings slipped from the second to the third position with three wins and a loss, gathering 18 points with a score difference of 35. They suffered their first defeat of the campaign, losing over Karpagam University by 19-26.

N.A. Academy retained their fourth spot with three wins and a defeat, amassing 17 points with a score difference of 23. They picked up a 41-26 win over Alathankarai Club in their most recent clash on Day 4.

Alathankarai Club, Kattakudi Sports, Jayachitra Club and KR Sports continue to reel down at the bottom four positions in the standings. They will be aiming to put up a better show in the upcoming games of the competition.

Eight teams will compete on the fifth day of the tournament, looking to make it to the top half of the standings. Importantly, the top 10 teams from both Pool A and Pool B combined will advance to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 4 Results

Match 13: Karpagam University beat Nellai Kings (26-19)

Match 14: Jayachitra Club beat KR Sports (56-28)

Match 15: VELS University beat Kattakudi Sports (48-24)

Match 16: N.A. Academy beat Alathankarai Club (41-26)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 5 Schedule (May 10)

Match 17: Nellai Kings vs VELS University, 10:15 AM

Match 18: Alathankarai Club vs Kattakudi Sports, 11:45 AM

Match 19: Jayachitra Club vs Karpagam University, 4:15 PM

Match 20: NA Academy vs KR Sports, 5:45 PM