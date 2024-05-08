Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 8

The third day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 concluded with some interesting outcomes. Let’s delve into the details of which team stands at which position after the conclusion of Day 3.

Karpagam University ascended from third to the top spot in the standings after their 52-24 win over KR Sports. They have secured three consecutive wins so far, bagging 17 points with a score difference of 42.

Nellai Kings retained their second position with three successive victories, picking up 17 points with a score difference of 42. They bagged a 31-26 win over Alathankarai Club in their most recent game.

VELS University slid from the top to the third position with two wins and a defeat, getting to 13 points with a score difference of 46. They suffered their first defeat of the campaign against NA Academy by a 22-29 scoreline.

N.A. Academy continue to be in the fourth position with a 29-22 win over VELS University. So far, they have registered two wins and a defeat, accumulating 11 points with a score difference of eight.

Alathankarai Club and Kattakudi Sports maintained their fifth and sixth slots with seven points apiece after winning one game each. However, Jayachitra Club and KR Sports failed to win a game, reeling down the bottom two spots in the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Eight teams will take part on the fourth day of the campaign, hoping to make it to the top half of the standings. Importantly, the top 10 teams from both Pool A and Pool B combined will advance to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 3 Results (May 8)

Match 9: Karpagam University beat KR Sports (52-24)

Match 10: NA Academy beat Vels University (29-22)

Match 11: Nellai Kings beat Alathankarai Club (31-26)

Match 12: Kattakudi Sports beat Jayachitra Club (40-28)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 4 Schedule (May 9)

Match 13: Karpagam University vs Nellai Kings, 10.15am

Match 14: KR Sports vs Jayachitra Club, 11.45am

Match 15: VELS University vs Kattakudi Sports, 4.15pm

Match 16: NA Academy vs Alathankarai Club, 5.45pm