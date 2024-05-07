Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 7

The second day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 concluded with interesting and exciting results on our way. Let’s shift our focus of which team stands at which position after the conclusion of Day 2.

Vels University continued its good momentum in the standings with two consecutive wins, bagging 12 points with a score difference of 53. They secured a 54-24 victory over Jayachitra Club on Day 2 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Nellai Kings retained their second rank with two successive wins, racking up 12 points with a score difference of 37. Kings registered a 37-16 win over Kattakudi Sports on the second day of the campaign.

Karpagam University ascended one spot up to the third position with two consecutive victories, racking up 11 points with a score difference of 14. In their most recent clash, they secured a 38-30 win over NA Academy.

N.A. Academy slipped from the third to the fourth rank with one win and a loss, picking up six points with a score difference of one. NA Academy suffered a 30-38 loss over Karpagam University on Day 2.

Alathankarai Club, Kattakudi Sports, KR Sports and Jayachitra Club are reeling down at the bottom four spots with six, one, zero, and zero points, respectively.

Eight teams will lock horns on the third day of the competition, aiming to secure the top half of the standings. Notably, the top 10 teams from both Pool A and Pool B combined will move to the Summit Round. A total of eight teams are part of Pool B and they will take part in the first round after the completion of Pool A games.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 2 Results (May 7)

Match 5: Nellai Kings beat Kattakudi Sports (37-16)

Match 6: Alathankarai Club beat KR Sports (46-24)

Match 7: Karpagam University beat N.A. Academy (38-30)

Match 8: VELS University beat Jayachitra Club (54-24)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 3 Schedule (May 8) (All timings are in IST)

Match 9: KR Sports vs Karpagam University, 10:15 AM

Match 10: NA Academy vs VELS University, 11:45 AM

Match 11: Nellai Kings vs Alathankarai Club, 4:15 PM

Match 12: Jayachitra Club vs Kattakudi Sports, 5:45 PM