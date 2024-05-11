Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 11

Day 6 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 has concluded at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai. Let’s delve into the details of which side stands at which position after the conclusion of Day 6 (May 11).

Karpagam University consolidated their top spot with six consecutive wins, bagging 34 points with a score difference of 79. They stunned the Alathankarai Club by 39-29 in their most recent encounter on Day 6.

VELS University retained its second rank with five wins and a loss, picking up 30 points with a score difference of 112. They registered a dominating 60-21 win over KR Sports on the sixth day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

N.A. Academy maintained their third position with four wins and two losses, accumulating 23 points with a score difference of 24. They suffered a 24-26 loss over Kattakudi Sports on Day 6 of the campaign.

Nellai Kings continue to stay at the fourth spot with three wins and as many defeats, gathering 20 points. They suffered a loss over Jayachitra Club by 29-30 in a nail-biting encounter on the sixth day.

Kattakudi Sports, Jayachitra Club, Alathankarai Club and KR Sports continue to reel down the bottom four positions in the tally with 17, 11, eight and one points respectively.

Eight teams will compete on the seventh day of the competition as they aim to make it to the top half of the points table. Importantly, the top 10 teams from both Pool A and Pool B combined will advance to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 6 Results (May 11)

Match 21: Jayachitra Club beat Nellai Kings (30-29)

Match 22: Karpagam University beat Alathankarai Club (39-29)

Match 23: VELS University beat KR Sports (60-21)

Match 24: Kattakudi Sports beat N.A. Academy (26-24)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 7 Schedule (May 12)

Match 25: Karpagam University vs VELS University, 10:15 AM

Match 26: KR Sports vs Kattakudi Sports, 11:45 AM

Match 27: Alathankarai Club vs Jayachitra Club, 4:15 PM

Match 28: NA Academy vs Nellai Kings, 5:45 PM