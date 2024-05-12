Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 12

Day 7 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 came to an end with interesting outcomes at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai. Let’s shift our focus on which side stands at which position in the tally after the conclusion of Day 7.

VELS University rose to the top spot from the second position with six wins and a loss, picking up 35 points with a score difference of 115. They registered a 32-29 win over Karpagam University in a close and nail-biting affair.

Karpagam University faced their first campaign defeat at the hands of VELS, picking up six wins and a loss so far with 35 points to register a score difference of 76 after the end of Day 7 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

N.A. Academy continued to retain their third rank with four wins, two defeats, and a tie, accumulating 26 points with a score difference of 24. Kattakudi Sports moved one spot up to the fourth rank with four wins and three defeats, gathering 23 points with a score difference of minus 26.

Nellai Kings slid from the fourth to the fifth spot with three wins, as many losses, and a tie, picking up 23 points with a score difference of 31. They settled for a tie with NA Academy in their most recent clash.

Jayachitra Club, Alathankarai Club and KR Sports are reeling down in the bottom four positions with 16, nine, and one point respectively.

Eight teams will take part on the eighth day of the tournament as they hope to make it to the top half of the points table. It’s important to note that the top 10 sides from both Pool A and Pool B combined will move to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 7 Results (May 12)

Match 25: VELS University beat Karpagam University (32-29)

Match 26: Kattakudi Sports beat KR Sports (49-40)

Match 27: Jayachitra Club beat Alathankarai Club (35-32)

Match 28: NA Academy tied with Nellai Kings (27-27)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 8 Schedule (May 13) (All times in IST)

Match 29: PRIST University vs SRM University, 10:15 AM

Match 30: Samy Academy vs Durai Singam, 11:45 AM

Match 31: AMKC Gobi vs PK Sports, 4:15 PM

Match 32: Sivagangai Warriors vs Chennai Sports, 5:45 PM