Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 13

The eighth day of Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 started with Pool B games at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai. Let’s delve into the details of which side stands at which position in the tally after the end of the day.

Samy Academy started their campaign on a winning note, picking up six points with a score difference of 14. They bagged a 46-32 win over Durai Singam in their clash on the eighth day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

PK Sports took the second spot with a win, gathering six points with a score difference of 10. They secured a 34-24 win over AMKC Gobi.

Chennai Sports are in the third position in the standings with five points and a score difference of five. They registered a 45-40 win over Sivagangai Warriors in their game on Day 8.

PRIST University settled for the fourth spot in the standings, picking up five points with a score difference of one. They bagged a close 39-38 win over SRM University in their opening game of the tournament.

SRM University, Sivagangai Warriors, AMKC Gobi and Durai Singam are fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth in the standings, respectively.

Eight teams will lock horns on the ninth day of the competition as they aim to make it to the top half of the points table. Importantly, the top 10 sides from both Pool A and Pool B combined will move to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 8 Results (May 13)

Match 29: PRIST University beat SRM University (39-38)

Match 30: Samy Academy beat Durai Singam (46-32)

Match 31: PK Sports beat AMKC Gobi (34-24)

Match 32: Chennai Sports beat Sivagangai Warriors (45-40)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 9 Schedule (May 14)

Match 33: Samy Academy vs AMKC Gobi, 10.15am

Match 34: SRM University vs PK Sports, 11.45am

Match 35: Durai Singam vs Chennai Sports, 4.15pm

Match 36: PRIST University vs Sivagangai Warriors, 5.45pm