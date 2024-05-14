Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 14

Day 9 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 came to an end with thrilling results at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai. Let’s shift our focus on which side stands at which position in the tally after the end of Day 9.

Samy Academy consolidated their pole position in the standings with two consecutive wins, bagging 11 points with a score difference of 20. They secured a 39-33 win over AMKC Gobi in their most recent clash on Day 9.

PRIST University ascended from the fourth to the second rank with two consecutive victories, picking up 11 points with a score difference of 15. They bagged a 47-33 win over Sivagangai Warriors on the ninth day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

PK Sports slipped from the second to the third rank with one win and a loss, gathering seven points with a score difference of three. They suffered a 25-33 loss over SRM University on Day 9 of the campaign.

Durai Singam rocketed from the bottom of the table to the fourth rank with one win and a loss, accumulating six points with a score difference of seven. They racked up a 49-28 win over Chennai Sports on the ninth day.

SRM University retained their fifth slot with one win and a loss, picking up six points with a score difference of six. They bagged a 32-25 win over PK Sports to strengthen their position on the points table.

Eight teams will compete on the 10th day of the tournament as they hope to advance to the top half of the standings. It’s important to note that the top 10 teams from both Pool A and Pool B combined will make it to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 9 Results (May 14)

Match 33: Samy Academy beat AMKC Gobi (39-33)

Match 34: SRM University beat PK Sports (32-25)

Match 35: Durai Singam beat Chennai Sports (49-28)

Match 36: PRIST University beat Sivagangai Warriors (47-33)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 10 Schedule (May 15) (All times in IST)

Match 37: PK Sports vs Durai Singam, 10:15 AM

Match 38: Chennai Sports vs PRIST University, 11:45 AM

Match 39: AMKC Gobi vs SRM University, 4:15 PM

Match 40: Sivagangai Warriors vs Samy Academy, 5:45 PM