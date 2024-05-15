Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 15

Day 10 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 ended with interesting and thrilling outcomes at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai. Let’s delve into the details of which side stands at which position in the tally after the end of Day 10 (May 15).

Samy Academy continues to lead the standings with three consecutive wins, picking up 17 points with a score difference of 33. They secured a 38-25 win over the Sivagangai Warriors on Day 10 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

PRIST University consolidated their second rank with three successive wins, bagging 16 points with a score difference of 21. They registered a 39-33 win over Chennai Sports in the most recent clash on Day 10.

Durai Singam ascended one spot up to the third rank with two wins and a defeat, picking up 12 points with a score difference of 37. They racked up a 48-18 dominating win over PK Sports on Day 10 of the campaign.

SRM University also moved one spot up to make it to the fourth rank with one win and two defeats, securing seven points with a score difference of three. They suffered a 32-25 close defeat over AMKC Gobi.

PK Sports, AMKC Gobi, Chennai Sports, and Sivagangai Warriors are reeling at the bottom four spots in the standings.

Eight teams will lock horns against each other on the 11th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series as they hope to make it to the top half of the standings. Importantly, the top 10 sides from both Pool A and Pool B combined will advance it to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 10 Results (May 15)

Match 37: Durai Singam beat PK Sports (48-18)

Match 38: PRIST University beat Chennai Sports (39-33)

Match 39: AMKC Gobi beat SRM University (35-32) SRM

Match 40: Samy Academy beat Sivagangai Warriors (38-25)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 11 Schedule (May 16)

Match 41: Durai Singam vs AMKC Gobi, 10:15 AM

Match 42: PK Sports vs Sivagangai Warriors, 11:45 AM

Match 43: PRIST University vs Samy Academy, 4:15 PM

Match 44: Chennai Sports vs SRM University, 5:45 PM