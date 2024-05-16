Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 16

Day 11 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 came to an end with interesting results on our way at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai. Let’s shift our focus to which side stands at which rank in the points table after the end of Day 11.

Samy Academy strengthen their top spot in the standings with three wins and a tie, picking up 20 points with a score difference of 33. They secured a 37-37 tie over PRIST University in their most recent clash on Day 11 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

PRIST University retained their second rank with three wins and a tie, gathering 19 points with a score difference of 21. They would be aiming to climb to the top spot by bagging a bigger win in the forthcoming days.

Durai Singam maintain their third rank, accumulating three wins and suffering a defeat, amassing 18 points with a score difference of 53. They registered a 44-28 win over AMKC Gobi on Day 11.

Chennai Sports ascended from the seventh to the fourth rank with two wins and as many defeats, pocketing 12 points. They registered a 44-35 win over SRM University to move ahead of them on the table.

SRM University, Sivagangai Warriors, PK Sports, and AMKC Gobi are reeling down at the bottom four positions in the standings.

Eight sides will compete against each other on the 12th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series as they aim to make it to the top half of the standings. It’s important to note that the top 10 sides from both Pool A and Pool B combined will storm it to the Summit Round later.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 11 Results (May 16)

Match 41: Durai Singam beat AMKC Gobi (44-28)

Match 42: Sivagangai Warriors beat PK Sports (37-27)

Match 43: Match tied between PRIST University vs Samy Academy (37-37)

Match 44: Chennai Sports beat SRM University (44-35)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 12 Schedule (May 17) (All times IST)

Match 45: AMKC Gobi vs PRIST University, 10:15 AM

Match 46: SRM University vs Samy Academy, 11:45 AM

Match 47: Sivagangai Warriors vs Durai Singam, 4:15 PM

Match 48: Chennai Sports vs PK Sports, 5:45 PM