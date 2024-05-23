Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 23

The fourth day of the Booster Round in Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 came to an end with some thrilling results and outcomes at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai.

Let’s delve into the details of which sides are standing at which position in the updated standings after the end of Day 18.

Vels University consolidated their top spot with nine wins, a loss, and a tie, picking up 55 points with a score difference of 148. Karpagam University retained their second rank with eight wins and three defeats, gathering 46 points with a score difference of 88.

Kattakudi Sports moved one spot up to the third rank with six wins, four losses, and a tie, accumulating 38 points with a score difference of two. N.A. Academy rocketed from the seventh to the fourth rank with six wins, four losses, and a tie, amassing 37 points with a score difference of 46.

PRIST University slipped from the third to the fifth rank with six wins and a tie, pocketing 36 points with a score difference of 48. Sivagangai Warriors moved up from the ninth to the sixth rank with 32 points.

Durai Singam (31), Samy Academy (31), Chennai Sports (30), Nellai Kings (23), and SRM University (22) are the other sides ranked in the order. AMKC Gobi (18), Jayachitra Club (16), Alathankarai Club (9), PK Sports (7), and KR Sports (1) are languishing the standings.

Eight teams will lock horns on the 19th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, aiming to make it to the Summit Round. Importantly, the top 10 teams from the Boost Round will advance to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 18 Results (May 23)

Match 69: SRM University beat AMKC Gobi (35-18)

Match 70: Sivagangai Warriors beat PK Sports (34-32)

Match 71: N.A. Academy beat Karpagam University (33-23)

Match 72: VELS University tied with Kattakudi Sports (37-37)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 19 Schedule (May 24) (All times in IST)

Match 73: Karpagam University vs VELS University, 10:15 AM

Match 74: NA Academy vs Kattakudi Sports, 11:45 AM

Match 75: Sivagangai Warriors vs AMKC Gobi, 4:15 PM

Match 76: SRM University vs PK Sports, 5:45 PM