Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 24

Let’s take a look at which teams are standing at which position in the updated points table after the end of Day 19 of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series.

VELS University continue to lead the points table with nine wins, two losses, and a tie, gathering 55 points with a score difference of 133. Karpagam University retained their second rank with nine wins and three defeats, securing 52 points with a score difference of 103.

N.A. Academy moved one spot up to make it to the third position with seven wins, four losses, and a tie, accumulating 42 points with a score difference of 52. Kattakudi Sports slipped from the third to the fourth rank with six wins, five losses, and a tie, amassing 39 points.

PRIST University consolidated their fifth rank with six wins and a tie, pocketing 36 points with a score difference of 48. Sivagangai Warriors also strengthened their sixth position with five wins and seven losses, picking up 32 points.

Durai Singam (31), Samy Academy (31), Chennai Sports (30), and SRM University (28) are the other sides standing at the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

AMKC Gobi, Nellai Kings, Jayachitra Club, Alathankarai Club, PK Sports, and KR Sports are the other teams languishing in the standings in the bottom six positions.

Eight teams will compete on the 20th day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, hoping to make it to the Summit Round. Notably, the top 10 teams from the Boost Round will storm to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 19 Results (May 24)

Match 73: Karpagam University beat VELS University (41-26)

Match 74: NA Academy beat Kattakudi Sports (31-25)

Match 75: AMKC Gobi beat Sivagangai Warriors (41-38)

Match 76: SRM University beat PK Sports (30-28)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 20 Schedule (May 25) (All Times in IST)

Match 77: Jayachitra Club vs PRIST University, 10:15 AM

Match 78: Durai Singam vs Nellai Kings, 11:45 AM

Match 79: Alathankarai Club vs Samy Academy, 6:15 PM

Match 80: KR Sports vs Chennai Sports, 7:45 PM