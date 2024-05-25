Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 25

The sixth day of the Booster Round in Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 came to an end with interesting outcomes at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai.

Let’s delve into the teams' position in the updated points table after Day 20 of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series.

VELS University consolidated its top spot with nine wins, two losses, and a tie, picking up 55 points with a score difference of 133. Karpagam University retained its second rank with nine wins and three losses, gathering 52 points with a score difference of 103.

NA Academy maintained its third rank with seven wins, four losses, and a tie, accumulating 42 points with a score difference of 52. PRIST University moved one spot up to secure the fourth rank with 41 points.

Kattakudi Sports slipped one spot to the fifth rank with six wins, five losses, and a tie, amassing 39 points. Chennai Sports climbed up from the ninth to the sixth rank with 36 points.

Samy Academy propelled one spot up to make it to the seventh rank with 34 points. Sivagangai Warriors, Durai Singam, Nellai Kings, and SRM University are the other ranked sides below in the standings.

AMKC Gobi, Jayachitra Club, Alathankarai Club, PK Sports, and KR Sports are reeling down the bottom five positions in the updated points table.

Eight teams will lock horns on the 21st day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, aiming to make it to the Summit Round. It’s important to note that the top 10 teams from the Booster Round will advance to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 20 Results (May 25)

Match 77: PRIST University beat Jayachitra Club (34-28)

Match 78: Nellai Kings beat Durai Singam (33-28)

Match 79: Alathankarai Club tied with Samy Academy (30-30)

Match 80: Chennai Sports beat KR Sports (59-34)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 21 Schedule (May 26)

Match 81: PRIST University vs Nellai Kings, 10:15 AM

Match 82: Jayachitra Club vs Durai Singam, 11:45 AM

Match 83: Samy Academy vs KR Sports, 4:15 PM

Match 84: Chennai Sports vs Alathankarai Club, 5:45 PM