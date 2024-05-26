Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 26

Day 7 of the Booster Round in Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 concluded with thrilling results at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai.

Let’s shift our focus on which teams are standing at which spot in the updated standings after Day 21 of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Vels University continue to lead the standings with nine wins, two losses, and a tie, picking up 55 points with a score difference of 133. On the other hand, Karpagam University retained their second rank with nine wins and three losses, gathering 52 points with a score difference of 103.

PRIST University moved one spot up to secure the third position with seven wins and a tie, accumulating 44 points with a score difference of 54. Chennai Sports ascended from the sixth to the fourth rank with seven wins and two losses, pocketing 42 points with a score difference of 92.

N.A. Academy slipped from the third to the fifth rank with seven wins, four losses, and a tie, gathering 42 points. Kattakudi Sports descended from the fifth to the sixth rank, amassing six wins, five losses, and a tie with 39 points.

Durai Singam, Samy Academy, Nellai Kings, and Sivagangai Warriors are the next ranked sides in the list. SRM University, AMKC Gobi, Jayachitra Club, Alathankarai Club, KR Sports, and PK Sports are languishing in the bottom positions on the table.

Eight teams will face each other on the 22nd day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, hoping to make it to the top half of the table and the Summit Round. Notably, the top 10 teams from the Boost Round will make it to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 21 Results (May 26)

Match 81: PRIST University tied with Nellai Kings (29-29)

Match 82: Durai Singam beat Jayachitra Club (37-34)

Match 83: KR Sports beat Samy Academy (40-39)

Match 84: Chennai Sports beat Alathankarai Club (37-29)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 22 Schedule (May 27) (All times in IST)

Match 85: PRIST University vs Samy Academy, 10:15 AM

Match 86: Chennai Sports vs Durai Singam, 11:45 AM

Match 87: Alathankarai Club vs Nellai Kings, 6:15 PM

Match 88: KR Sports vs Jayachitra Club, 7:45 PM