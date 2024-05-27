Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after May 27

Day 8 of the Booster Round in Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 came to an end with thrilling outcomes at the Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai.

Let’s take a look at which teams are standing at which spot in the updated points table after Day 22 of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Vels University continue to lead the standings with nine wins, two losses, and a tie, picking up 55 points with a score difference of 133. Karpagam University retained their second rank with nine wins and three losses, accumulating 52 points with a score difference of 103.

PRIST University consolidated their third rank with seven wins, one loss, and two ties, gathering 45 points. Chennai Sports maintained their fourth spot with seven wins and three losses, amassing 42 points with a score difference of 85.

N.A. Academy continue to hold the fifth rank with seven wins, four losses, and a tie, picking up 42 points with a score difference of 52. Durai Singam moved one rung up to make it to the sixth spot with seven wins and three losses, gathering 41 points.

Nellai Kings ascended two spots to make it to the seventh rank with five wins, three losses, and two ties, picking up 40 points. Kattakudi Sports, Samy Academy, and Sivagangai Warriors are at the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

Eight teams will lock horns on the 23rd day of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, aiming to make it to the top half of the table and eventually to the Summit Round. Importantly, the top 10 teams from the Boost Round will storm into the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 22 Results (May 27)

Match 85: Samy Academy beat PRIST University (38-33)

Match 86: Durai Singam beat Chennai Sports (36-29)

Match 87: Nellai Kings beat Alathankarai Club (40-22)

Match 88: Jayachitra Club beat KR Sports (56-29)

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Day 23 Schedule (May 28) (All times in IST)

Match 89: Chennai Sports vs PRIST University, 10:15 AM

Match 90: Durai Singam vs Samy Academy, 11:45 AM

Match 91: Nellai Kings vs KR Sports, 6:15 PM

Match 92: Jayachitra Club vs Alathankarai Club, 7:45 PM