Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: VELS University clinch inaugural season title against Karpagam University

Chennai’s VELS University clinched the inaugural Yuva Kabaddi Series Tamil Nadu Clubs title after defeating Coimbatore’s Karpagam University in the grand finale at the Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, on Thursday, June 6.

Moving into the details of the contest, VELS University hammered Karpagam University with a scoreline of 49-19 to secure the silverware in a lop-sided affair.

After winning the toss, VELS University put up dominating efforts, thanks to Satish's Super Raid of five points in the fourth minute of the game to take a 10-1 lead.

VELS University went into the half-time break with a 28-9 comfortable lead and in the second half, Karpagam’s poor run continued as the VELS University comfortably clinched the title.

Trending

Notably, VELS University had four players with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) experience. Satish Kumar (Tamil Thalaivas), R Sakthivel (Bengal Warriors), V Arul Nanda Babu (Bengaluru Bulls), and Babu Murugasan (UP Yoddhas) are the four players who were part of the PKL.

Sathish Kannan turned out to be the best player for VELS University in the final, scoring 12 valuable points while Sakthivel R accumulated eight points to help his side lift the title.

VELS University defeated NA Academy by 42-24 while Karpagam University got the better of PRIST University by 36-33 in the semi-finals to make it to the grand finale.

Yuva Kabaddi Series, being a year-long grassroots platform, entered Tamil Nadu to uncover the abundant talent from the state. With the league coming to an end, numerous players have been discovered, who will be scouted for the upcoming national kabaddi competitions.

A total of 16 teams, including 320 players were part of the inaugural Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 season, witnessing a total of 121 matches played in Challenger, Booster, and Summit Rounds.

Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024: Prize money details

VELS University were awarded with INR 20 lakh prize money while the runners-up Karpagam University took INR 10 lakh home.

KR Sports raider Ganganath Krishnan was the best raider of the campaign, accumulating 161 raid points, and was awarded a prize money of INR 50,000.

Karpagam University defender Sakthivel Thangavelu bagged an INR 50,000 cash prize after amassing 58 tackle points throughout the competition.