Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after February 1

Day 7 of the Challenger Round of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 came to an end with some thrilling results. Let’s shift our focus to how the 10 teams are on the points table on completion of Day 22 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Murthal Magnets 7 7 0 0 156 42 7 49 2 Palani Tuskers 7 6 1 0 93 35 8 43 3 Aravalli Arrows 7 5 1 1 28 30 6 36 4 Vijayanagara Veers 7 3 4 0 19 21 5 26 5 Chola Veerans 7 4 3 0 -14 20 3 23 6 Panchala Pride 7 3 3 1 -22 21 2 23 7 Periyar Panthers 7 3 3 1 -39 20 0 20 8 Himalayan Tahrs 7 1 5 1 -26 12 1 13 9 Hampi Heroes 7 1 6 0 -47 8 4 12 10 Sindh Sonics 7 0 7 0 -148 1 0 1

Murthal Magnets continue to dominate the top spot in the standings with seven consecutive wins, bagging 49 points. Palani Tuskers retained their second rank with six wins and one defeat, carrying 43 points. Their most recent game was a dominating 55-15 win over Sindh Sonics.

Aravalli Arrows maintained their third rank in the tally with five wins, one loss, and a tie with 36 points in the table. Vijayanagara Veers moved up from sixth to fourth slot with three wins and four losses, gathering a total of 26 points.

Chola Veerans ascended from seventh to fifth rank, registering four wins and suffering three defeats, racking up 23 points. Panchala Pride descended from fourth to sixth position with three wins, as many losses, and a tie, bagging 23 points.

Periyar Panthers slipped from fifth to seventh rank with three wins, three losses, and a tie, registering 20 points in their tally. Himalayan Tahrs, Hampi Heroes, and Sindh Sonics continue to stay in the bottom three positions.

Notably, the bottom four teams at the end of the Challenger Round will be eliminated from the campaign. As of now, the top three sides - Murthal Magnets, Palani Tuskers, and Aravalli Arrows - have qualified for the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 22 Results (February 1)

Match 97 - Aravalli Arrows beat Himalayan Tahrs (43-36)

Match 98 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Panchala Pride (51-39)

Match 99 - Murthal Magnets beat Periyar Panthers (50-28)

Match 100 - Chola Veerans beat Hampi Heroes (38-36)

Match 101 - Palani Tuskers beat Sindh Sonics (55-15)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 23 Schedule (February 2) (All times in IST)

Match 102 - Vijayanagara Veers vs Murthal Magnets, 10:15 am

Match 103 - Panchala Pride vs Himalayan Tahrs, 11:45 am

Match 104 - Hampi Heroes vs Sindh Sonics, 2:45 pm

Match 105 - Aravalli Arrows vs Palani Tuskers, 4:15 pm

Match 106 - Chola Veerans vs Periyar Panthers, 5:45 pm

Also Read: Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Editon 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details