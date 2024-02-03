Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after February 3

The Challenger Round came to an end with six teams qualifying for the Summit Round. Let’s delve into the details of how all 10 teams fared on Day 24 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Murthal Magnets (Q) 9 8 1 0 167 49 7 56 2 Palani Tuskers (Q) 9 8 1 0 106 46 8 54 3 Aravalli Arrows (Q) 9 6 2 1 48 36 6 42 4 Panchala Pride (Q) 9 5 3 1 13 33 2 35 5 Vijayanagara Veers (Q) 9 4 5 0 5 26 5 31 6 Chola Veerans (Q) 9 4 4 1 -30 23 3 26 7 Periyar Panthers (E) 9 3 4 2 -40 24 0 24 8 Hampi Heroes (E) 9 3 6 0 -34 18 4 22 9 Himalayan Tahrs (E) 9 1 7 1 -52 13 1 14 10 Sindh Sonics (E) 9 0 9 0 -183 2 0 2

Murthal Magnets ended the Challenger Round with 56 points, registering eight wins and suffering one loss. Palani Tuskers, on the other hand, secured the second rank with eight wins and one loss with 54 points. Both sides will lock horns in the first qualifier in the Summit Round.

Aravalli Arrows retained their third position with six wins, two losses, and one tie, carrying 42 points. Panchala Pride continued to stay in the fourth position with five wins, three defeats, and a tie with 35 points. These two sides will take on each other in the second qualifier in the Summit Round.

Vijayanagara Veers moved one spot up to secure the fifth position, claiming four wins and suffering five defeats, bagging 31 points. Chola Veerans slid one spot down to make it to the sixth position with four wins, as many losses, and a tie, bagging 26 points. Veers and Veerans will clash against each other in the eliminator in the Summit Round.

Periyar Panthers, Hampi Heroes, Himalayan Tahrs, and Sindh Sonics continue to stay at the bottom of the table. These four sides are eliminated from the competition. The Summit Round starts on February 4, Sunday.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 24 Results (February 3)

Match 107 - Aravalli Arrows beat Sindh Sonics (69-40)

Match 108 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Periyar Panthers (24-23)

Match 109 - Hampi Heroes beat Himalayan Tahrs (37-30)

Match 110 - Panchala Pride beat Chola Veerans (53-37)

Match 111 - Palani Tuskers beat Murthal Magnets (28-24)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 25 Schedule (February 4)

Qualifier 1: Murthal Magnets vs Palani Tuskers, 10:15 AM

Qualifier 2: Aravalli Arrows vs Panchala Pride, 11:45 AM

Eliminator 1: Vijayanagara Veers vs Chola Veerans, 5:45 PM

