Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 15

Day 4 of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 witnessed thrilling outcomes. A total of 10 teams clashed against each other on the eventful day.

Let’s take a look at how all teams fared on the fourth day and the updated standings of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Palani Tuskers 3 3 0 0 64 18 0 18 2 Murthal Magnets 2 2 0 0 30 12 0 12 3 Sindh Sonics 3 2 1 0 -7 12 0 12 4 Periyar Panthers 3 2 1 0 -7 11 0 11 5 Aravalli Arrows 3 2 1 0 -1 10 0 10 6 Hampi Heroes 3 1 2 0 16 8 0 8 7 Himalayan Tahrs 3 1 2 0 8 7 0 7 8 Vijayanagara Veers 2 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 9 Panchala Pride 2 1 1 0 -11 5 0 5 10 Chola Veerans 3 1 2 0 -29 5 0 5 11 Maurya Mavericks 2 0 2 0 -6 2 0 2 12 Tadoba Tigers 3 0 3 0 -57 0 0 0

Palani Tuskers consolidated their pole position with three consecutive wins, bagging 18 points. Their most recent win came against Tadoba Tigers, steamrolling them by 37-16. Murthal Magnets moved up from fourth to second rank with two consecutive wins, bagging 12 valuable points. They thrashed Chola Veeran by 39-18 in their most recent contest.

Sindh Sonics climbed from sixth to third rank with two wins and one defeat, racking up 12 points with a score difference of -7. Periyar Panthers made a big jump from 10th to fourth position with two wins and one defeat. They have 11 points in their tally and would be aiming to move up in the forthcoming games.

Aravalli Arrows ascended from eighth to fifth rank, registering two wins and suffering one defeat with 10 points. Hampi Heroes slipped from second to sixth rank with one win and two defeats, gathering eight points.

Himalayan Tahrs slid from third to seventh position, racking up one win and suffering two defeats. Vijayanagara Veers descended from fifth to eighth rank with one win and a loss, accumulating six points.

Panchala Pride descended from seventh to ninth with one win and a loss. Chola Veerans moved one spot down to the 10th rank with one win and two losses. Both these sides are carrying five points apiece. Maurya Mavericks and Tadoba Tigers retain their bottom two positions without winning a game.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 4 Results (January 15)

Match 12 - Periyar Panthers beat Panchala Pride (31-19)

Match 13 - Sindh Sonics beat Himalayan Tahrs (32-23)

Match 14 - Aravalli Arrows beat Hampi Heroes (32-26)

Match 15 - Murthal Magnets beat Chola Veerans (39-18)

Match 16 - Palani Tuskers beat Tadoba Tigers (37-16)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 5 Schedule (January 16)

Match 17 - Vijayanagara Veers vs Aravalli Arrows, 10:15 am

Match 18 - Tadoba Tigers vs Murthal Magnets, 11:45 am

Match 19 - Hampi Heroes vs Himalayan Tahrs, 2:45 pm

Match 20 - Palani Tuskers vs Panchala Pride, 4:15 pm

Match 21 - Chola Veerans vs Maurya Mavericks, 5:45 pm

Also Read: Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Editon 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details