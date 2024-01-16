Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 16

Day 5 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Editon witnessed thrilling results. Let’s delve into the details of how all 10 teams fared on the fifth day of the exciting competition.

Palani Tuskers consolidated their pole position in the standings with four consecutive wins with a score difference of 89, claiming 24 points. Murthal Magnets retain their second rank, registering three successive wins, and carrying 18 valuable points.

Himalayan Tahrs rocketed from seventh to third rank after their most recent win over Hampi Heroes. They have bagged a total of 12 points with two wins and two losses. Sindh Sonics slipped from third to fourth spot, claiming two wins and suffering one defeat with 12 points in their tally.

Vijayanagara Veers moved up from eighth to fifth rank, racking up 11 points with two wins and one defeat. Chola Veerans propelled from 10th to sixth position with two wins and as many losses, getting 11 points.

Aravalli Arrows descended from fifth to seventh rank with 11 points. Periyar Panthers glided from fourth to eighth spot, accumulating 11 points. Hampi Heroes moved down from sixth to ninth rank with just one win and three losses, gathering nine points.

Panchala Pride slid one spot to the 10th slot with five points. Maurya Mavericks and Tadoba Tigers continue to stay in the bottom two positions after failing to bag a win.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 5 Results (January 16)

Match 17 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Aravalli Arrows (28-25)

Match 18 - Murthal Magnets beat Tadoba Tigers (45-30)

Match 19 - Himalayan Tahrs beat Hampi Heroes (23-21)

Match 20 - Palani Tuskers beat Panchala Pride (43-18)

Match 21 - Chola Veerans beat Maurya Mavericks (44-13)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 6 Schedule (January 17)

Match 22 - Panchala Pride vs Tadoba Tigers, 10:15 am

Match 23 - Maurya Mavericks vs Murthal Magnets, 11:45 am

Match 24 - Aravalli Arrows vs Periyar Panthers, 2:45 pm

Match 25 - Chola Veerans vs Vijayanagara Veers, 4:15 pm

Match 26 - Hampi Heroes vs Palani Tuskers, 5:45 pm

