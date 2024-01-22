Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 22

Day 12 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition ended with thrilling and interesting results on our way. Let’s shift our focus to how all 10 teams fared on the 12th day of the competition.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Murthal Magnets (Q) 9 8 0 1 120 49 0 49 2 Palani Tuskers (Q) 9 8 1 0 128 48 0 48 3 Aravalli Arrows (Q) 9 6 2 1 24 36 0 36 4 Vijayanagara Veers (Q) 9 6 3 0 45 35 0 35 5 Chola Veerans (Q) 9 5 4 0 27 29 0 29 6 Panchala Pride 9 4 5 0 -36 24 0 24 7 Hampi Heroes 8 3 5 0 28 21 0 21 8 Himalayan Tahrs 8 3 4 1 -2 21 0 21 9 Periyar Panthers 8 2 5 1 -41 16 0 16 10 Maurya Mavericks 8 2 6 0 -39 15 0 15 11 Sindh Sonics 8 2 6 0 -132 12 0 12 12 Tadoba Tigers 8 0 8 0 -122 0 0 0

The Murthal Magnets moved one spot up to secure the pole position in the standings with eight wins and a tie, grabbing 49 points. The Palani Tuskers suffered their first defeat of the season over the Aravalli Arrows. They have registered eight wins, carrying 48 points at the second rank.

The Arrows retained their third spot in the standings with six wins, two losses, and a tie with 36 points. The Vijayanagara Veers maintained their fourth spot in the tally with six wins and three defeats, racking up 35 points.

The Chola Veera consolidated their fifth rank with 29 points after winning five and losing four games. The Panchala Pride continue to hold the sixth position with four wins and as many losses with 24 points.

The Hampi Heroes, the Himalayan Tahrs, the Periyar Panthers, and the Maurya Mavericks continue to hold the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions, respectively. Hampi and Himalayan are carrying 21 points apiece while the Panthers and Mavericks have gathered 16 and 15 points.

The Sindh Sonixs and the Tadoba Tigers are in the danger zone of being eliminated after occupying the bottom two positions in the tally. Sindh have bagged two wins while the Tigers are yet to win a game.

The Murthal Magnets, the Palani Tuskers, the Aravalli Arrows, the Vijayanagara Veers, and the Chola Veerans have so far qualified for the challenger round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 12 Results (January 22)

Match 47 - Maurya Mavericks beat Tadoba Tigers (40-32)

Match 48 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Periyar Panthers (32-18)

Match 49 - Murthal Magnets beat Sindh Sonics (58-16)

Match 50 - Aravalli Arrows beat Palani Tuskers (22-21)

Match 51 - Chola Veerans beat Panchala Pride (29-25)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 13 Schedule (January 23) (All times in IST)

Match 52 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Maurya Mavericks, 10:15 AM

Match 53 - Tadoba Tigers vs Hampi Heroes, 11:45 AM

Match 54 - Panchala Pride vs Murthal Magnets, 2:45 PM

Match 55 - Aravalli Arrows vs Sindh Sonics, 4:15 PM

Match 56 - Periyar Panthers vs Chola Veerans, 5:45 PM

