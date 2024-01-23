Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 23

Day 13 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition ended with exciting results. Let’s delve into the details of how all 10 teams fared on the 13th day of the campaign.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Murthal Magnets (Q) 10 8 1 1 119 50 0 50 2 Palani Tuskers (Q) 9 8 1 0 128 48 0 48 3 Aravalli Arrows (Q) 10 7 2 1 32 42 0 42 4 Vijayanagara Veers (Q) 9 6 3 0 45 35 0 35 5 Chola Veerans (Q) 10 5 5 0 23 30 0 30 6 Panchala Pride 10 5 5 0 -35 29 0 29 7 Hampi Heroes 9 4 5 0 43 27 0 27 8 Himalayan Tahrs 9 4 4 1 13 27 0 27 9 Periyar Panthers 9 3 5 1 -37 21 0 21 10 Maurya Mavericks 9 2 7 0 -54 15 0 15 11 Sindh Sonics 9 2 7 0 -140 12 0 12 12 Tadoba Tigers 9 0 9 0 -137 0 0 0

Murthal Magnets dominate the standings with eight wins, one loss and a tie in 10 games. They have 50 points and a score difference of 119. Palani Tuskers retained second rank with eight wins and one defeat in nine games. They have bagged 48 points.

Aravalli Arrows are third with seven wins, two losses and a tie, with 42 points. Vijayanagara Veers consolidated their fourth place with six wins and three defeats in nine games, racking up 35 points so far.

Chola Veerans strengthened their fifth plce with five wins and as many losses, gathering 30 points in 10 games. Murthal Magnets, Palani Tuskers, Aravalli Arrows, Vijayanagara Veers and Chola Veerans have qualified for the Challenger Round.

Panchala Pride, Hampi Heroes and Himalayan Tahrs have are respectively sixth, seventh and eighth. Periyar Panthers and Maurya Mavericks continue to hold the ninth and 10th slots respectivel, while Sindh Sonics and Tadoba Tigers occupy the next two slots in the tally.

The 11th and 12th positioned teams at the end of Survival Round will be eliminated from the season.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 13 Results (January 23)

Match 52 - Himalayan Tahrs beat Maurya Mavericks (37-22)

Match 53 - Hampi Heroes beat Tadoba Tigers (33-18)

Match 54 - Panchala Pride beat Murthal Magnets (46-45)

Match 55 - Aravalli Arrows beat Sindh Sonics (33-25)

Match 56 - Periyar Panthers beat Chola Veerans (20-16)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 14 Schedule (January 24)

Match 57 - Vijayanagara Veers vs Tadoba Tigers, 10:15 AM

Match 58 - Hampi Heroes vs Maurya Mavericks, 11:45 AM

Match 59 - Sindh Sonics vs Periyar Panthers, 2:45 PM

Match 60 - Palani Tuskers vs Himalayan Tahrs, 4:15 PM

Match 61 - Chola Veerans vs Aravalli Arrows, 5:45 PM

