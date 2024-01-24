Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 24

Day 14 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 came to an end with several exciting and thrilling results. Let’s shift our focus to how all 10 teams fared on the 14th day of the campaign.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Palani Tuskers (Q) 10 9 1 0 131 53 0 53 2 Murthal Magnets (Q) 10 8 1 1 119 50 0 50 3 Aravalli Arrows (Q) 11 8 2 1 44 48 0 48 4 Vijayanagara Veers (Q) 10 7 3 0 71 41 0 41 5 Hampi Heroes (Q) 10 5 5 0 58 33 0 33 6 Chola Veerans (Q) 11 5 6 0 11 30 0 30 7 Panchala Pride 10 5 5 0 -35 29 0 29 8 Himalayan Tahrs 10 4 5 1 10 28 0 28 9 Periyar Panthers 10 3 6 1 -50 21 0 21 10 Sindh Sonics 10 3 7 0 -127 18 0 18 11 Maurya Mavericks 10 2 8 0 -69 15 0 15 12 Tadoba Tigers 10 0 10 0 -163 0 0 0

Palani Tuskers reclaimed their pole position with nine wins and one defeat in 10 games, picking up 53 points in the process. Murthal Magnets slipped one spot to second with eight wins, one loss, and a tie with 50 points.

Aravalli Heroes and Vijayanagara Veers retain their third and fourth positions, respectively, with seven wins apiece. Heroes have 48 points while Veers have gathered 41 points. Hampi Heroes moved up from seventh to fifth position. They have racked up five wins and suffered as many losses and have 33 points to their name.

Chola Veerans and Panchala Pride descended one place each to occupy the sixth and seventh spots with 30 and 29 points, respectively. Himalayan Tahrs continue to hold the eighth rank with four wins, five losses, and a tie, racking up 28 points in the process.

Periyar Panthers maintained their ninth spot with three wins, six defeats, and a loss. Sindh Sonics moved one spot up to 10th with 18 points while Maurya Mavericks and Tadoba Tigers are in the danger zone at the bottom two positions.

As of now, the top eight ranked sides qualified to the Challenger Round with two more teams yet to qualify.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 14 Results (January 24)

Match 57 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Tadoba Tigers (43-17)

Match 58 - Hampi Heroes beat Maurya Mavericks (36-21)

Match 59 - Sindh Sonics beat Periyar Panthers (36-23)

Match 60 - Palani Tuskers beat Himalayan Tahrs (26-23)

Match 61 - Aravalli Arrows beat Chola Veerans (34-22)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 15 Schedule (January 25)

Match 62 - Maurya Mavericks vs Panchala Pride, 10:15 AM

Match 63 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Vijayanagara Veers, 11:45 AM

Match 64 - Tadoba Tigers vs Periyar Panthers, 5:45 PM

Match 65 - Sindh Sonics vs Hampi Heroes, 7:15 PM

Match 66 - Murthal Magnets vs Palani Tuskers, 8:45 PM

Also Read: Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Editon 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details