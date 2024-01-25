Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 25

The Survival Round of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 ended with the top 10 teams qualifying for the Challenger Round, starting on Friday, January 26.

Maurya Mavericks and Tadoba Tigers are the two sides that were eliminated from the first round.

Here's a look at the updated points table as on January 25:

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Palani Tuskers (Q) 11 10 1 0 144 59 0 59 2 Murthal Magnets (Q) 11 8 2 1 106 50 0 50 3 Aravalli Arrows (Q) 11 8 2 1 44 48 0 48 4 Vijayanagara Veers (Q) 11 8 3 0 89 47 0 47 5 Hampi Heroes (Q) 11 5 6 0 56 34 0 34 6 Chola Veerans (Q) 11 5 6 0 11 30 0 30 7 Panchala Pride (Q) 11 5 6 0 -48 29 0 29 8 Himalayan Tahrs (Q) 11 4 6 1 -8 28 0 28 9 Periyar Panthers (Q) 11 4 6 1 -41 27 0 27 10 Sindh Sonics (Q) 11 4 7 0 -125 23 0 23 11 Maurya Mavericks (E) 11 3 8 0 -56 21 0 21 12 Tadoba Tigers (E) 11 0 11 0 -172 0 0 0

Palani Tuskers ended the first round of the campaign in top position with 10 wins and a defeat, carrying 59 valuable points. Murthal Magnets retained their second rank with eight wins, two losses, and a tie in 11 games, racking up 50 points.

Aravalli Arrows held on to the third position with eight wins, two losses, and a tie with 48 points in 11 encounters. Vijayanagara Veers maintained their fourth spot with eight wins and three losses, gathering 47 points.

Hampi Heroes consolidated their fifth rank with five wins and six losses, bagging 34 points. Chola Veerans, Panchala Pride, Himalayan Tahrs, Periyar Panthers, and Sindh Sonics occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

Veerans secured five wins and suffered six defeats to bag 30 points, while Panchala secured five wins and lost six games to have 29 points. The Tahrs secured 28 points while the Panthers racked up 27 points, with the Sonics registering 23 points in the standings.

Maurya Mavericks and Tadoba Tigers ended the round in 11th and 12th spots, respectively, to bow out of the campaign.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 15 Results (January 25)

Match 62 - Maurya Mavericks beat Panchala Pride (44-31)

Match 63 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Himalayan Tahrs (39-21)

Match 64 - Periyar Panthers beat Tadoba Tigers (33-24)

Match 65 - Sindh Sonics beat Hampi Heroes (36-34)

Match 66 - Palani Tuskers beat Murthal Magnets (35-22)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 16 Schedule (January 26) (All times in IST)

Match 67 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Vijayanagara Veers, 10:15 am

Match 68 - Panchala Pride vs Hampi Heroes, 11:45 am

Match 69 - Periyar Panthers vs Aravalli Arrows, 2:45 pm

Match 70 - Sindh Sonics vs Murthal Magnets, 4:15 pm

Match 71 - Chola Veerans vs Palani Tuskers, 5:45 pm

