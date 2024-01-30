Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 30

The fifth day of the Challenger Round came to an end with exciting and thrilling results. Let’s shift our focus to how the ten teams fared on Day 20 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition.

Murthal Magnets continue to stay atop the standings with five straight wins, bagging 37 points. Their most recent win, 64-28, was against Panchala Pride.

Meanwhile, Palani Tuskers remain second with four wins and one loss in five games, bagging 31 points. Aravalli Arrows are third with four wins and one defeat in five games, racking up 28 points.

Panchala Pride consolidated their fourth place with three wins and two defeats, gathering 20 points. Vijayanagara Veers are fifth, with two wins and three defeats, and 19 points.

Periyar Panthers are sixth with two wins and as many losses, picking up 14 points. Chola Veerans, Hampi Heroes, Himalayan Tahrs and Sindh Sonics respectively occupy the bottom four positions.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Murthal Magnets 5 5 0 0 115 30 7 37 2 Palani Tuskers 5 4 1 0 40 23 8 31 3 Aravalli Arrows 5 4 1 0 21 22 6 28 4 Panchala Pride 5 3 2 0 -10 18 2 20 5 Vijayanagara Veers 5 2 3 0 13 14 5 19 6 Periyar Panthers 5 2 2 1 -25 14 0 14 7 Chola Veerans 5 2 3 0 -22 10 3 13 8 Himalayan Tahrs 5 1 3 1 0 11 1 12 9 Hampi Heroes 5 1 4 0 -32 7 4 11 10 Sindh Sonics 5 0 5 0 -100 1 0 1

The seventh to tenth-ranked teams at the end of the Challenger Round will be eliminated, while the top six will qualify for the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 20 Results (January 30)

Match 87 - Himalayan Tahrs beat Sindh Sonics (39-21)

Match 88 - Murthal Magnets beat Panchala Pride (64-28)

Match 89 - Hampi Heroes beat Vijayanagara Veers (35-33)

Match 90 - Palani Tuskers beat Periyar Panthers (46-26)

Match 91 - Aravalli Arrows beat Chola Veerans (39-30)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 21 Schedule (January 31)

Match 92 - Periyar Panthers vs Sindh Sonics, 10:15 AM

Match 93 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Murthal Magnets, 11:45 AM

Match 94 - Panchala Pride vs Aravalli Arrows, 2:45 PM

Match 95 - Chola Veerans vs Vijayanagara Veers, 4:15 PM

Match 96 - Hampi Heroes vs Palani Tuskers, 5:45 PM

