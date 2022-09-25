"Our youngsters could be surprise 'pataka' of PKL 9"- Surinder Singh talks about U Mumba's Pro Kabaddi 2022 squad

U Mumba defender Surinder Singh has spoken about the team's combination for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2022 season. The Mumbai-based franchise made some big changes to their squad after failing to qualify for the playoffs in PKL 8.

They released their captain Fazel Atrachali and vice-captain Abhishek Singh before the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. U Mumba signed some exciting young players like Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Ashish and Ankush at the mega auction.

The season two winners also bought back their former defender Surinder Singh, who played three seasons for the team from 2017 to 2019. During an appearance on Sportskeeda's Kabaddi Hangout ahead of the PKL 2022 season, Surinder commented on his team's chances this season and said:

"Our U Mumba team always gives chances to new players. So, this year also we have a young squad. I think it is a very good combination. Most of our players have not played in PKL before. So, they could be a surprise 'pataka' of the league."

Surinder Singh discloses how he felt when U Mumba bought him at the Pro Kabaddi 2022

During the same chat, Surinder mentioned that he is excited to play for the Mumbai-based franchise again in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

"I started my Pro Kabaddi career with U Mumba. When U Mumba selected me again at the auction, I was very happy. I am looking forward to playing for the team again," added Surinder.

As stated ahead, Surinder played the first three seasons of his Pro Kabaddi League career for U Mumba. He earned 58 points in 22 matches of his debut season, while he scored a total of 120 points across seasons six and seven.

U Mumba will start their PKL 2022 campaign against Dabang Delhi KC on October 7. It will be interesting to see how the new squad of the Mumbai-based franchise performs.

