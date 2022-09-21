Pro Kabaddi 2022 Schedule PDF Download: Full PKL schedule, dates and match timings

Mashal Sports announced the Pro Kabaddi 2022 schedule for the first half of the competition earlier today. PKL 9 will commence on October 7 with a battle between defending champions Dabang Delhi KC and season two winners U Mumba.

Like the previous season of the league, PKL 2022 schedule features 'Triple Panga' matchdays, where fans will witness three matches on the same night. The season will start with three back-to-back 'Triple Panga' nights at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium of Bengaluru.

Apart from Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad will also host this year's Pro Kabaddi League matches. The Pro Kabaddi 2022 schedule for the Pune leg has been announced as well, but the organisers are yet to declare the list of matches which will happen in Hyderabad this year.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Schedule PDF Download

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi Mark your calendars



Season is here and we can't wait to welcome you back Mark your calendars #vivoProKabaddi Seasonis here and we can't wait to welcome you back 🚨 Mark your calendars 🚨#vivoProKabaddi Season 9️⃣ is here and we can't wait to welcome you back ❤️ https://t.co/iDMMapz5uR

Announcing the schedule for the upcoming PKL season's first half, the League Commissioner Anupam Goswami said in a media release:

“As with each previous vivo PKL Season, Season 9 will set strong benchmarks by the League and its broadcast partner, as well as our 12 Teams, to continue the growth of kabaddi in India for in-stadia and on-screen kabaddi fans”.

You can download the PDF for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 schedule from here.

When does Pro Kabaddi 2022 start?

As mentioned ahead, Pro Kabaddi 2022 start date is October 7, with three matches on the first day. The first half of PKL 2022 will conclude with a match between former champions Bengal Warriors and Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas on November 8 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

All matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will be live on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to book Pro Kabaddi tickets for PKL 9 season?

Fans can enjoy all the live Pro Kabaddi action by purchasing tickets on the BookMyShow platform.

Which team will win Pro Kabaddi 2022? Share your views in the comments box below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far