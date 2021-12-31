PAT vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 24

The Patna Pirates will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in Match 24 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Friday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Patna Pirates are fifth in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table with 11 points from three games, having won two matches and lost one. Meanwhile, the Warriors also have 11 points from four fixtures in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have a couple of wins and losses each to their name so far.

The Pirates lost their only match against UP Yoddha while they won against Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, registered victories in their first couple of games against UP Yoddha and the Gujarat Giants. However, they have lost their last two PKL encounters against the Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC.

The Patna-based club will look to extend their winning run in the competition, while the Warriors will look to get back to winning ways.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Match 24, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 31, 2021, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Abozar Mighani, Vijin Thangaduarai, Sachin Vittala/Rinku Narwal

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sunil, J Darshan, Sachin Vittala, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin Tanwar, Maninder Singh, Moun Goyat.

Captain: Maninder Singh; Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abozar Mighani, C Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sukesh Hegde, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh; Vice-Captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

Edited by Ritwik Kumar