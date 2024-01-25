PAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 89

The Patna Pirates commence their home leg against the Bengal Warriors on Friday, January 26, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

Only a point separates the two teams on the points table, with the Warriors in 7th place and the Pirates in 8th, with a win for either team taking them back to the top half.

The Pirates have had a topsy-turvy season, with six wins, seven defeats and one tie, and enter this game off a 34-31 win over the UP Yoddhas a week ago.

They've been one of the highest point-scoring teams this season, but they also concede plenty, which they can't afford to do against a clinical Bengal side.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are coming off a 42-25 humbling to the Jaipur Pink Panthers, with their defense having a forgettable outing, with the ever-dependable Shubham Shinde having a rare off-day.

The reverse fixture was the highest-scoring game of the season, with the Warriors winning 60-42, and it will be interesting to see how this one goes.

PAT vs BEN Match Details

Match: PAT vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 89

Date and Time: January 26, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar (C), Manjeet, Neeraj Kumar, Sudhakar M/ Sandeep Kumar, Babu M, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Aditya Shinde, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S/Shrikant Jadhav, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde

PAT vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 89

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

There's very little to separate Sachin Tanwar and Maninder Singh, but the former gets the edge due to his higher propensity in picking touch points over bonuses.

It's that rare quality of looking comfortable even during 1v4 raiding situations.

Defender - Shubham Shinde

Shubham Shinde has been one of the best defenders this season, and he should bounce back from the Jaipur game to score plenty of tackle points in this fixture.

The Pirates have a host of left raiders, and they're a high-volume raiding unit that put in plenty of unsuccessful raids as well, and that just adds to Shubham's appeal.

All-Rounder - Ankit

The Pirates' left corner Ankit stands out as the best all-rounder pick partly due to his ownership and high points ceiling, but also due to the inconsistency of the other options in Aditya Shinde and Nitin Kumar.

However, the latter is one to keep an eye on, after his Super 10 in the reverse fixture.

PAT vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Maninder Singh

Shubham Shinde/Ankit

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 89

Shubham Shinde, Ankit, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull

PAT vs BEN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This should be a close game, with plenty of points in the offing for both the raiders and the defense, although it will be interesting to see what effect the defeat to Jaipur will have on the warriors.

Sachin Tanwar and Maninder Singh remain sound options in the raiding department, with Shubham Shinde likely to get another huge haul in defence.

PAT vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vaibhav Garje, Krishan Dhull, Shubham Shinde

All-Rounders: Ankit

Raiders: Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Sachin Tanwar I Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

PAT vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Krishan Dhull, Babu M

All-Rounders: Nitin Kumar, Ankit

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Maninder Singh

Captain: Shubham Shinde I Vice-Captain: Ankit