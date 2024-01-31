PAT vs BLR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 31, 2024

Patna Pirates (PAT) and Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) lock horns in the 98th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Wednesday, January 31.

The Pirates are coming off their eighth win of the season, 32-20, in their previous game against Gujarat Giants. Defenders Ankit Jaglan and Krishan stood out with High-5s, while Sandeep top-scored in the raiding department with seven points.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are coming off a thrilling 28-28 tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday. Although they took a 15-11 lead inside 20 minutes, the Panthers made a comeback in the second half. However, Bharat Hooda’s excellent ankle hold of Arjun Deshwal in the dying seconds ensured a tie.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming game:

#3 Surjeet Singh (BLR) - 15.5 credits

Surjeet Singh with a failed dash against Rajnish of Telugu Titans (Credits: PKL)

Surjeet Singh has been the leading defender of the Bengaluru Bulls. He has earned four High-5s and 46 tackle points from 45 successful tackles at an average of 2.88.

Surjeet showcased one of the season-best performances against the Pirates in the reverse fixture. He claimed a High-5 from seven successful tackles, including one Super tackle, making him a hotpick for the captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs BLR Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 15.0 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action against UP Yoddhas (Image via PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has been in fine form recently. He has claimed 37 touchpoints in the last six games, including a Super-10 along with a successful tackle.

He scored five raid points, including a Super raid, and also executed a fair tackle in the reverse fixture against the Bulls this season. Considering his raiding prowess, the running-hand-touch specialist is one of the ideal choices for the captain/vice-captain of your fantasy team.

#1 Krishan Dhull (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Krishan Dhull of Patna Pirates (Image via PKL)

With an average of 3.12, Krishan Dhull ranks seventh in the tackles (49) leaderboard. He secured his fourth High-5 in the previous game against Gujarat Giants from three successful tackles, including two Super tackles.

Krishan had also executed two successful tackles against the Bulls this season. Given his recent form, Krishan is a top choice for the captain or vice-captain positions in your PAT vs BLR Dream11 fantasy team.

