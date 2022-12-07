PAT vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 124

The Patna Pirates lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the 124th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Dabang Delhi's win over U Mumba meant that the Pirates were officially eliminated from the tournament. They had the chance to qualify, but four successive defeats in games they should've won ended up costing them. They were well beaten by Puneri Paltan in their last encounter, with little support for Sachin Tanwar in the raiding department. The former champions will be playing for pride in their last two games.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are third on the points table and will want to preserve that spot heading into the playoffs. They were last seen in action against the UP Yoddhas, where they earned a 38-35 win, thanks to a solid defensive display from their corner defenders.

PAT vs BLR Match Details

The Pirates take on the Bulls in the first match of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 124

Date and Time: December 7, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs BLR Recent Form Guide

Patna Pirates Form Guide: L L L L W

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: W L W L L

PAT vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Sudhakar Krishant, and Mahender Singh.

PAT vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 124

Raider - Bharat

The player with the second-most raid points in the tournament, Bharat, is the raider to watch out for in this match.

Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

While the Pirates' tournament might not have gone according to plan, the mercurial Iranian on the left corner has delivered for them. He'll want to close the season out with a couple of solid performances.

All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal

Between Neeraj Narwal and Monu, the former is the one who is in better form and has better points-potential.

PAT vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 124

Player Name Bharat Aman Neeraj Narwal Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Sachin Tanwar

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

We could see rotation from both sides, but the mainstays should remain in the lineups. I'd back Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Bharat to deliver in this match.

PAT vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Sudhakar Krishant, and Bharat

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

PAT vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil, Mahender Singh, and Aman

All-Rounders: Monu.

Raiders: Rohit Gulia and Bharat

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Bharat.

Poll : 0 votes