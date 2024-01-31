PAT vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 98

The Patna Pirates lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in match 98 of PKL 10 on Wednesday, January 31, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

The hosts are unbeaten in their home leg, with two wins and a tie, and enter this match on the back of a convincing 32-20 win over the Gujarat Giants. While they trailed by two points at half-time, a series of Super Tackles expertly executed by their corner defenders helped them get ahead, with Sandeep Kumar's raiding output enough to secure the win and help them get up to fourth place.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls did well to grab a 28-28 tie against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, although they did so rather fortuitously, with Arjun Deshwal's error in the last raid seized upon by Bharat and Parteek, who successfully executed a tackle with a high line of defense.

A win will take them right into the playoffs action, and after their miraculous comeback victory in the reverse fixture, they will back themselves to get a result in this one.

PAT vs BLR Match Details

Match: PAT vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 98

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 31, 2024; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar (C), Manjeet, Mayur Kadam, Sandeep Kumar, Babu M, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan.

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (C), Sushil Om, Ran Singh, Monu/Vikash Khandola, Akshit, Surjeet Singh and Parteek.

PAT vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 98

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

The Pirates' captain is the best Dream11 raiding option in most matches the Pirates play in apart from perhaps when they take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers. After having a sub-par outing against the Gujarat Giants, he'll be keen to be among the points against the Bulls.

Defender - Surjeet Singh

The Bulls' right cover's form will be crucial in determining their chances in this match. After a slow start to the season, he has picked up his performances, scoring 46 tackle points in only 16 matches. Considering how well he did in the reverse fixture, he's one to keep an eye on for this match.

All-Rounder - Ankit

Ankit is becoming a safe Dream11 all-rounder choice whenever the Pirates play, and coming into this match on the back of a High 5, he's certainly the one to pick.

PAT vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Surjeet Singh

Sachin Tanwar/Krishan Dhull

Ankit

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 98

Mayur Kadam, Krishan Dhull, Surjeet Singh, Ankit, and Sachin Tanwar.

PAT vs BLR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Despite the five places separating the two teams on the points table, a win for the Bulls in this match will get them close to the Pirates, who have played one game more. Coming off a 28-28 tie against the Bengaluru Bulls despite benching lead raider Bharat, it'll be interesting to see how they fare against one of the most in-form teams in the league in the Pirates.

We could see another match where the defenses are on top, and it's hard to forget Surjeet Singh's spectacular effort that helped the Bulls pull off the imaginable when these two sides last met. Ankit in the Pirates' left corner is also in terrific form, and he's another option to consider for captaincy.

PAT vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Krishan Dhull, Saurabh Nandal, and Surjeet Singh.

All-Rounders: Ankit and Ran Singh.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Surjeet Singh. I Vice-Captain: Ankit.

PAT vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Krishan Dhull, and Surjeet Singh.

All-Rounders: Ankit and Parteek.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Manjeet.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. I Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.