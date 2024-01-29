PAT vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 29, 2024

Patna Pirates (PAT) and Gujarat Giants (GUJ) will lock horns in the 96th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Monday, January 29.

Patna Pirates hammered Bengal Warriors 44-28 in their last game. The home team executed three all-outs along with 23 raid points and 14 tackle points. Manjeet secured a Super-10 and Sachin Tanwar earned eight raid points in the raiding department while Mayur Kadam grabbed a High-5 in the defense.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants beat U Mumba (44-35) to clinch their ninth win of the PKL10. The team displayed an all-round performance, with Parteek Dahiya being the star raider claiming 12 raid points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PAT vs GUJ Dream11 match.

#3 Mayur Kadam (PAT) - 11.5 credits

Mayur Kadam with Sachin Tanwar (Credits: PKL)

Mayur Kadam, the former Bengaluru Bulls defender, has commenced his debut season with the Patna Pirates on a positive note. He has secured 11 tackle points from consecutive High-5s in two successive games, showcasing an impressive 73% success rate.

Given his recent form, Mayur seems to be an ideal candidate for the position of captain or vice-captain positions in your PAT vs GUJ Dream11 teams.

#2 Sombir (GUJ) - 14.5 credits

Sombir (left) in action (credits: PKL)

Sombir has been one of the most decorated defenders of Gujarat Giants. He has bagged three High-5s, including one against the Patna Pirates in the reverse fixture this season. His records also include six Super tackles.

With 40 tackle points and a 45% success rate, he has averaged 2.67 in 15 games.

Sombir had secured a High-5 against the Pirates in the reverse fixture, making him a top pick for the role of captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs GUJ Dream11 teams.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 15.0 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has clinched 17 raid points in the last two games, including one successful tackle. He has bagged a total of 143 raid points from 106 successful raids with three Super raids and six Super 10s.

Sachin had a dismal performance against the Giants during the Ahmedabad leg, securing just four raid points. However, considering his recent form, he will be back in action in the upcoming PAT vs GUJ Dream11 match.

