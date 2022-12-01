PAT vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 113

Patna Pirates will square off against Gujarat Giants in a rematch of the fifth edition's final at the Pro Kabaddi 2022. It will be the second match of Friday's Triple Panga.

Both teams are outside the top 6 of the points table right now. Patna Pirates are ninth in the standings with 48 points to their name after 18 matches. The three-time champions need to win their remaining four matches to qualify for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are 11th in the points table with 41 points in 18 matches. The Ahmedabad-based franchise needs four wins and will hope some other results go its way to be able to finish in the top 6.

Ahead of this important match on the road to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs, here are some Dream11 tips for the Patna Pirates vs. Gujarat Giants match.

PAT vs GUJ Match Details

The two sides will battle in the second game of the triple-header at 8.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAT vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 113.

Date and Time: December 2, 2022; 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs GUJ Recent Form Guide

Patna Pirates: T L W L L

Gujarat Giants: L L L L W

PAT vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No official update on any injuries in the Patna squad.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Gujarat Giants Injury News/ Team Update

All players of Gujarat Giants are available.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Sonu Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Chandran Ranjit, Shankar Gadai and Rinku Narwal.

PAT vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 113

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar has been a consistent performer for the Patna Pirates. He scored seven raid points in their previous game against the UP Yoddhas.

Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has emerged as a Super Tackle specialist in PKL 2022. It will be a big mistake to leave him out of the fantasy team for this game.

All-Rounder - Parteek Dahiya

Parteek Dahiya has troubled the opposition defenders a lot this season. In the last game against Puneri Paltan, Dahiya scored 19 points.

PAT vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Parteek Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 113

Player Name Sachin Tanwar Parteek Dahiya Arkam Shaikh Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Rohit Gulia

PAT vs GUJ Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Rohit Gulia can prove to be an 'X-factor' player in this game. The Patna Pirates raider scored 12 points in the last match.

PAT vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sourav Gulia.

All-Rounders: Arkam Shaikh and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Rohit Gulia and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Parteek Dahiya.

PAT vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Neeraj Kumar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

All-Rounders: Monu and Parteek Dahiya.

Raiders: Rohit Gulia and Chandran Ranjit.

Captain: Parteek Dahiya | Vice-Captain: Rohit Gulia.

