PAT vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 96

The Patna Pirates (PAT) go head-to-head with the Gujarat Giants (GUJ) in the 96th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Monday, January 29, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

The Pirates have one defeat, two ties, and two wins in their last five matches, and have been in pretty good form recently. They enter this match on the back of a nail-biting 32-32 tie with the Puneri Paltan, a result they'll be proud of even if they couldn't quite manage to win.

The Gujarat Giants have also been in decent form, winning three out of their last five matches, with their latest outing a successful one against U Mumba. Led by Parteek Dahiya's Super 10, the Giants trounced U Mumba 44-35, with Sonu also contributing off the bench.

A win for the Pirates could take them ahead of the Giants, albeit the former have played a game more.

PAT vs GUJ Match Details

Match: PAT vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 96

Date and Time: January 29, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar (C), Manjeet, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar M/Sandeep Kumar, Babu M, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan.

Gujarat Giants

Fazel Atrachali (C), Deepak Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Sombir, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rakesh Sangroya, Balaji D.

PAT vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 96

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar has been in solid form for the hosts throughout the home leg, even managing to score eight raid points against arguably the league's best defense in the Puneri Paltan. His consistency puts him ahead of Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh HS from the Giants.

Defender - Sombir

Sombir should have a good game in the right corner of Gujarat's defense. In the reverse fixture, the defender was one of the Giants' best performers, scoring a High 5. Up against two quality left raiders in Sudhakar and Manjeet, he should have a busy game and plenty of tackle points.

All-Rounder - Ankit

Ankit is the standout all-rounder option in Dream11 for this match, and it shows in his ownership levels which are almost at 95%. It'd be too risky not to own the Pirates' left corner who has been in good form.

PAT vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Krishan Dhull/Ankit

Sombir/Fazel Atrachali

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 96

Krishan Dhull, Ankit, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, and Sachin Tanwar.

PAT vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

A contest between two in-form sides in the top half of the points table is never easy to call, and this one should be a close encounter. However, the hosts may have a slight edge due to their superior raiding department, but an in-form Sonu Jaglan off the bench for Gujarat could nullify that advantage for the Pirates.

Mayur Kadam in the right cover has been a really good filling-in for Neeraj Kumar, and at 11.5 credits, he offers a budget-friendly route to points. It may be best to back the defenders with the captaincy as the reverse fixture wasn't one for the raiders, with no one except Rakesh HS having a good game in the raiding department.

PAT vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Krishan Dhull, Sombir, and Fazel Atrachali.

All-Rounders: Ankit.

Raiders: Rakesh HS and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Ankit. I Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

PAT vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sombir, Fazel Atrachali, Krishan Dhull, and Deepak Singh.

All-Rounders: Ankit.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Sombir. I Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.