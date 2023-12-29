PAT vs HAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 29, 2023

Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will square off in the 45th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, on Friday at 8 PM IST.

Patna Pirates find themselves in the ninth spot on the points table, having secured three victories and suffered four defeats. Their recent game against Puneri Paltan ended in a 46-28 loss, with Sachin Tanwar standing out with four raid points and two super tackles.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers, coming off a narrow 36-37 defeat to Telugu Titans, bounced back with a convincing 42-29 win over Tamil Thalaivas in their recent match. Skipper Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal shone as star defenders, each earning seven tackle points.

Currently, the Steelers hold the fourth position on the PKL10 points table with 26 points and are aiming for their sixth win in the upcoming game.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PAT vs HAR Dream11 match.

#3 Krishan Dhull (PAT) - 13.5 credits

Krishan Dhull (right) of Patna Pirates in action (Credits: PKL)

Krishan Dhull has been a reliable force in the Pirates' defensive lineup, consistently contributing valuable points. His impressive performance has earned him a spot among the top ten defenders, boasting 20 successful tackles.

Notably, he has been involved in one Super tackle and achieved a High 5, maintaining an impressive tackle average of three.

With a commendable 44% strike rate, Krishan stands as one of the top choices as the vice-captain of your PAT vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#2 Jaideep Dahiya (HAR) - 15.0 credits

Jaideep Dahiya (right) with Rahul Sethpal (Credits: PKL)

Jaideep Dahiya, the Steelers' captain, has been the joint-most successful defender for his side along with Mohit Nandal. Both have claimed 21 tackle points from 19 successful tackles. Jaideep, who notched his second High 5 in the last match, contributed six tackle points and one Super tackle.

Sporting a solid 75% not-out rate and an impressive 53% tackle strike rate, Jaideep will be an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PAT vs HAR Dream11 teams.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar, the Pirates' in-form raider, has consistently showcased his raiding skills and made crucial defensive contributions. He has earned 61 raid points from 50 successful raids, including one Super raid. He executed two Super tackles in the previous game and also earned four raid points.

Boasting an impressive 8.71 raid point average and four tackles, Sachin proves to be a versatile choice for the captain or vice-captain role in your PAT vs HAR Dream11 teams.

