PAT vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 65

The Patna Pirates lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in the 65th match of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday, November 7, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Pirates have turned around their bad start to the season and are unbeaten in their last five matches, with four wins and a draw. They enter this game on the back of a close 34-31 win over U Mumba, with Sachin starring in the raiding department, and Sunil in defense.

The Steelers, meanwhile, played out a thrilling 36-36 draw with UP Yoddhas in their last match, courtesy of a robust defensive performance from their cover defenders and a Super 10 from Meetu.

Despite being placed 10th and ninth respectively, a win here for either side could take them to as high as third on the points table.

PAT vs HAR Match Details

Patna and the Haryana Steelers will face off in the second match of a doubleheader at 08:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAT vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 65

Date and Time: November 7, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PAT vs HAR Recent Form Guide

Patna Pirates Form Guide: W W W D W

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: D W D W L

PAT vs HAR Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pirates.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia/Anuj Kumar, Monu, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar(C), Manish, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Haryana Steelers Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Rakesh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal(C), Manjeet, and Meetu.

PAT vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 65

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin comes into this match on the back of a Super 10 against U Mumba. He's been solid throughout the season, scoring 91 points in 10 matches. Expect another top showing from him.

Defender - Sunil

Along with Jaideep and Mohit from the Steelers, Sunil is the other in-form defender heading into this contest. He picked up a High 5 in the last game against U Mumba and should look to carry that form into this match.

All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal

The Haryana Steelers captain hasn't seen too many tackle points come his way in the last couple of matches. However, he's too good a player to remain quiet for long. If he can get some raids in, that adds more to his value.

PAT vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Meetu

5 Must-Picks for PAT vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 65

Player Name Sachin Tanwar Meetu Neeraj Kumar Sunil Jaideep Dahiya

PAT vs HAR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Meetu has become Haryana's lead raider and that has reduced Manjeet's appeal, even though he's still picking up points. If it becomes too expensive to own all three of Sachin, Meetu, and Manjeet, Manjeet can be dropped over Meetu or Sachin.

PAT vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, and Mohit.

All-Rounders: Amirhossein Bastami.

Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Meetu. | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

PAT vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Monu and Nitin Rawal

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Meetu.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

