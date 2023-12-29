PAT vs HAR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 45

Patna Pirates (PAT) will take on Haryana Steelers (HAR) in the 45th clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Friday, December 29.

Patna Pirates are having an inconsistent season with three wins and four defeats after playing seven games. They currently have 17 points to their name and would be aiming to attain consistency heading to their next contest against the Haryana Steelers.

In their previous game, they suffered a 28-46 defeat against Puneri Paltan. The former champions have lost four games in their last five contests and would be hitting the drawing board to turn the tables on their next opponents.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers are in the fourth position in the standings with five wins and two defeats, having bagged 26 valuable points. They registered four victories in the last five encounters and are brimming with confidence. In their last game, they defeated Tamil Thalaivas 42-29.

PAT vs HAR Match Details

Match: PAT vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 45

Date and Time: December 29, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

PAT vs HAR Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (c), Manish, Sudhakar M, Manjeet, Krishan, Ankit

Haryana Steelers

Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya (c), Mohit Nandal, K. Prapanjan, Siddharth Desai, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

PAT vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 45

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar is having an impressive season with 61 raid points from 125 attempts. He has three Super 10s with one Super raid at a 40% successful raid rate. With 8.71 raid points per match, Sachin is undoubtedly the safest captaincy choice in your seven. The 24-year-old possesses a sharp mind with agile raiding skills.

Defender - Jaideep Dahiya

Jaideep Dahiya is having a tournament to remember. The star defender has 21 tackle points from 40 attempts in this campaign with two super tackles and as many high 5s. He enters this match as a strong captaincy contender in any fantasy team.

All-Rounder - Mohit Nandal

All-rounder Mohit Nandal is having a decent campaign with 19 tackle points from 42 attempts. He has one high 5 and a super tackle. With 2.71 successful tackles per match, Mohit is an impressive vice-captain to have in your best seven.

PAT vs HAR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Vinay

Jaideep Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs HAR, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 45

Sachin Tanwar, Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya, Krishan Dhull, Mohit Nandal

PAT vs HAR Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Haryana Steelers’ raiding department is on the receiving end as they have the least successful raids among all sides in this campaign. It would be important to have more defenders from the opposition to have valuable points in your seven. However, they have been phenomenal with their defense, thanks to Dahiya.

PAT vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Krishan Dhull, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Vinay

Captain: Jaideep Dahiya I Vice-Captain: Vinay

PAT vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Krishan Dhull, Mohit Khaler

All-Rounders: Mohit Nandal, Ankit

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Vinay

Captain: Sachin Tanwar I Vice-Captain: J Dahiya