PAT vs JAI Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 82

Patna Pirates will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 82 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Sunday, January 30. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Pirates are currently placed third in the PKL standings with 45 points from 12 matches. They have eight wins to their name so far this season. The Patna-based club have registered three losses and a draw from their remaining encounters. A win against the Pink Panthers would see them occupy first place.

The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are in ninth place with 35 points from 13 matches. They have five wins and six losses, while a couple of games ended in draws.

The Jaipur-based club walk into this encounter on the back of a 19-point loss against the Bengal Warriors. Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates defeated Tamil Thalivas by 28 points in their previous Pro Kabaddi encounter and will look to continue their fine run in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 82, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 30, 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Amit Nagar, Vishal, Sachin Narwal

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neeraj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, C Sajin, Vishal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Arjun Deshwal, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neeraj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, C Sajin, Monu Goyat, Arjun Deshwal, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Neeraj Kumar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava