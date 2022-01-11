PAT vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 47

The Patna Pirates will lock horns with U Mumba in Match 47 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, 11 January. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.
The Patna Pirates are currently placed second in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 29 points to their name from seven games. They have five wins, a draw and a loss each thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.
A victory on Tuesday against the Mumbai-based club will see the Pirates move to the top of the table.
Meanwhile, U Mumba find themselves in fifth place with 25 points from seven matches. They have three wins and draws each, while their remaining one match ended in a loss.
The Pirates defeated the Gujarat Giants 27-26 in their previous Pro Kabaddi encounter. U Mumba, on the other hand, won their previous game convincingly by 10 points against the Telugu Titans.
Both sides will look to extend their winning momentum in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Match Details
Match: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Match 47, Pro Kabaddi League 2021
Date and Time: 11th January 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7
Patna Pirates
Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Rai, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil/Shubham Shinde
U Mumba
Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, V Ajith, Rinku, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou
Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rinku HC, Sunil, Nitesh Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Sachin Tanwar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu Goyat.
Captain: Monu Goyat | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rinku HC, C Sajin, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Abishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar.
Captain: V Ajith Kumar | Vice-Captain: Rinku HC