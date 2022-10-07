PAT vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 4

The Patna Pirates and the Puneri Paltan will square off against each other in the 4th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, 8th October, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

After a blockbuster opening night that saw fans return to watch PKL action after more than three years, the action continues as the other six teams play their first matches.

While the Pirates will look to avenge their heartbreaking defeat in the PKL 8 Finals, they will need to do so without their beloved head coach Ram Mehar Singh who joined the Gujarat Giants.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan will bank heavily on their Iranian recruits Fazel Atrachali and Mohammed Nabibakhsh to guide the rest of their immensely talented young squad to PKL glory.

PAT vs PUN Match Details

The Pirates and the Paltan will take the mat in the first game of the night, at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAT vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: October 8, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs PUN Recent Form Guide

Both sides will be playing their first matches of the season.

PAT vs PUN Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates Injury News/ Team Update

Mohammedreza 'Shadlou' Chiyaneh, the Pirates' star left corner won't be available for selection owing to visa issues that have plagued the entire set of Iranian PKL players.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, and Shivam Choudhary.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/Team Update

Star players Fazel Atrachali and Mohammed Nabibakhsh will be unavailable due to visa issues.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Harsh Lad/Badal Singh.

PAT vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 4

Raider - Mohit Goyat (159 raid points in 21 matches)

The New Young Player of Season 8 award winner, Mohit Goyat will have plenty of eyes on him this season. After powering the Paltan to an unlikely playoffs spot along with Aslam Inamdar last season, Mohit will look to better his points tally in PKL 9. He's an exciting Dream11 option to own.

Defender - Neeraj Kumar (113 tackle points in 45 matches)

While he isn't the most consistent defender in the league, Neeraj Kumar is capable of producing some mammoth defensive performances. After taking on the responsibility of leading the side, expect his game to improve.

All-Rounder - Rohit Gulia (310 total points in 75 matches)

Rohit Gulia hasn't quite lived up to the huge expectations teams have from him. However, a change of scenery could bring the best out of his talents.

PAT vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Sachin should be the lead raider for the Patna Pirates, with Rohit Gulia and Sushil Gulia his support raiders. Sachin had a solid PKL season 8 for the Pirates and could easily have scored more if he didn't share his raiding duties with Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, and Monu Goyat. Now that he's the lead raider, expect him to score more Super 10s.

Aslam Inamdar

One of the players to watch out for in PKL season 9, Aslam Inamdar should lead the Paltan until Fazel Atrachali's return to the side. The youngster impressed last season, scoring a total of 189 points in 23 matches last season.

5 Must-Picks for PAT vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 4

Player Name Sachin Tanwar Aslam Inamdar Mohit Goyat Neeraj Kumar Rohit Gulia

PAT vs PUN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

With Aslam Inamdar, Sachin Tanwar, and Mohit Goyat all listed as raiders and affordable to get, ensure that you triple up on them. Both teams have key defensive personnel missing and this should be a high-scoring match with more in it for the raiders.

PAT vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, C-Sajin, and Neeraj Kumar.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Aslam Inamdar, and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Mohit Goyat | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

PAT vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sombir, Sanket Sawant, and Neeraj Kumar.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Aslam Inamdar, and Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far