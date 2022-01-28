PAT vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 80

Patna Pirates will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in Match 80 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, January 28. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Pirates are currently placed sixth in the PKL standings with 40 points to their name. They have seven wins and three losses to their name thus far from 11 matches while their remaining one game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas find themselves placed 10th in the table with 34 points from 12 games. They have three wins and as many losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, besides registering six draws.

Tamil Thalaivas drew their previous Pro Kabaddi game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The two sides were forced to share points, having scored 34 each.

The Pirates, on the other hand, lost their most recent PKL match against Dabang Delhi KC by three points. They have had mixed results so far this season but will look to bag full points when they meet the Thalaivas on Friday.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 28th January 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Sagar B Krishna, Mohit.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sagar, Nitesh Kumar, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Sagar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh | Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee