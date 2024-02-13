PAT vs TEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 13, 2024

Patna Pirates (PAT) will square off with Telugu Titans (TEL) in the ninth match of the Kolkata leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Netaji Indoor Stadium, on Tuesday, February 13.

Patna Pirates are having a fine run in the PKL10, winning 10 out of 20 games. They have remained unbeaten in the last seven games, including the most recent against U Mumba (44-23). Krishan Dhull was the standout player with eight tackle points while Sachin Tanwar led the raiding department with nine points.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans, ranked 12th, were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race. They are now coming into this game after a 55-35 loss against Bengal Warriors. Milad Jabbari emerged as the prime defender with nine tackle points while Prafull Zaware scored eight raid points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PAT vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Mayur Kadam (PAT) - 11.5 credits

Mayur Kadam with a dash against Zafardanesh (credits: PKL)

Mayur Kadam has been an important right-cover defender for the Pirates. He has been impressive since day one, scoring two back-to-back High-5s. He grabbed three tackle points in the last game against U Mumba. With a 58% success rate and a 3.17 average, Mayur will be a safe option for the captain/vice-captain role in your PAT vs TEL Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 15.0 credits

Sachin Tanwar in action (Credits: PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has been the star raider for the Pirates. He has scored 152 raid points from 126 successful raids, including three Super raids. He claimed nine raid points against U Mumba in the previous game. Sachin showcased his season-best raiding performance in the opening game against the Telugu Titans. He scored 14 raid points and earned his first Super-10.

#1 Krishan Dhull (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Krishan Dhull of Patna Pirates (image via PKL)

With 66 tackle points from 62 successful tackles, Krishan Dhull has been the third most successful defender of the PKL10. He bagged his sixth High-5 in the most recent game from eight successful tackles. He also earned two tackle points against Telugu Titans during the reverse fixture. With a notable average of 3.3, Krishan Dhull will be a top choice for the captain/vice-captain position of your PAT vs TEL Dream11 teams.