PAT vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 119

The Patna Pirates (PAT) take on the Telugu Titans (TEL) in the 119th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Tuesday, February 13, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Pirates are a win away from confirming their place in the playoffs, and they'll back themselves to achieve the same against a Titans' side that has nothing to play for. They come off a crushing 44-23 win over U Mumba, and will look to win convincingly against the Titans.

Getting knocked out of contention for the playoffs hasn't had much reversal in the Titans' fortunes, and their string of heavy defeats has continued. They come into this match after a 35-55 loss to the Bengal Warriors.

PAT vs TEL Match Details

Match: PAT vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 119

Date and Time: February 13, 2024; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar (C), Manjeet, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar M, Babu M, Krishan Dhull, Ankit.

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Prafull Zaware, Sanjeevi S/Omkar Patil, Ajit Pawar, Sandeep Dhull/Ankit Jaglan, Mohit Rathee, and Milad Jabbari.

PAT vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 119

Raider - Sudhakar M

Sudhakar M has been absolutely electric in the last few matches for the Pirates, and he could really haul big against this leaky Titans' defense. Sachin Tanwar is naturally a must-have but Sudhakar is the ideal second-raider pick for Sachin for Dream11 teams.

Defender - Krishan Dhull

Krishan Dhull has returned to form in the last couple of games, and it reached a peak when he scored a whopping eight tackle points against U Mumba in the Pirates' last outing.

With 66 tackle points in 20 matches, he's the third-highest-scoring defender in the league and could haul big against the Titans.

All-Rounder - Ankit

Ankit is a shoo-in for that all-rounders' slot given the utter lack of competition for that position. He will want to up his game, however, with his form dipping a bit in the last couple of matches.

PAT vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

Krishan Dhull

Ankit

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 119

Mohit Rathee, Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit (PAT), and Sudhakar M.

PAT vs TEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

This should be a breeze for the Pirates if they continue playing the way they have for the last 5-6 matches. Sachin Tanwar's side has been a force to reckon with, and the Titans should, on paper, at least, be no match for them.

Mohit Rathee in the right corner is the only reliable pick from the Titans, with Milad Jabbari offering an interesting alternative. Pawan Sehrawat and Sandeep Dhull (if he starts) are the only other options even considering from the Hyderabad-based side.

A minimum of four players from the Pirates are necessary, with Sachin, and either of the corner defenders making for great captaincy options.

PAT vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Krishan Dhull, and Mohit Rathee.

All-Rounders: Ankit (PAT).

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Pawan Sehrawat, and Sudhakar M

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. I Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.

PAT vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Babu M, Krishan Dhull, Mohit Rathee, and Milad Jabbari.

All-Rounders: Ankit (PAT).

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Sudhakar M.

Captain: Krishan Dhull. I Vice-Captain: Ankit.