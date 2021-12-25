PAT vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 10

Patna Pirates will lock horns with UP Yoddha in Match 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 25 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates are placed fifth in the points table, while UP Yoddha are in tenth place.

Both sides had contrasting results in their opening encounter.

The Patna Pirates come into this fixture on the back of a close victory against the Haryana Steelers. They won the game 42 - 39 to start their camping on a winning note. The Pirates will look to extend their winning run in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League when they take on the UP Yoddha in the tenth match.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, suffered a defeat in their season opener against the Bengal Warriors. The latter won the game 38 - 33. The Uttar-Pradesh-based franchise will look to come back stronger during their second PKL match on Saturday.

Fans should look forward to the game as Pardeep Narwal will be up against his former club Patna Pirates in the first encounter of the day.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Match 10, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 25, 2021, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Patna Pirates

Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Sunil

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Sumit

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Sajin C, Monu Goyat, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Pardeep Narwal; Vice-Captain: Monu Goyat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sunil, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Sachin Tanwar

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Shrikant Jadhav; Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Edited by Prem Deshpande